Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Wingstop Inc in the Restaurants Industry (WING, DNKN, MCD, SHAK, YUM)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Wingstop Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.95. Dunkin' Brands G is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.79. Mcdonalds Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.69.

Shake Shack In-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.55, and Yum! Brands Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.40.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yum! Brands Inc on September 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $112.29. Since that call, shares of Yum! Brands Inc have fallen 10.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.