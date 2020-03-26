Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Monsanto Co in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, FMC, SMG, CF, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Monsanto Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.96. Following is Fmc Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.37, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

