Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Re/Max Holdings in the Real Estate Services Industry (RMAX, HF, MMI, JLL, ASPS)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.88. Hff Inc-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.50.
Jones Lang Lasal follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.
