Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Rex American Res in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (REX, CLNE, HFC, CVI, PSX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Rex American Res ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30. Following is Clean Energy Fue with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

Cvr Energy Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15, and Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

