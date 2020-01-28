Nordstrom Inc has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JWN, KSS, DDS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Nordstrom Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Kohls Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Dillards Inc-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Macy'S Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in J.C. Penney Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of J.C. Penney Co in search of a potential trend change.