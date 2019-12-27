Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT, LDR, CHE, LHCG, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.33. Landauer Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.10. Chemed Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.05.

Lhc Group Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.03, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.91.

