Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Paycom Software (PAYC, RNG, ADBE, PCTY, ANSS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Paycom Software ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 9.11. Following is Ringcentral In-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.62. Adobe Sys Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.58.

Paylocity Holdin follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.33, and Ansys Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.95.

