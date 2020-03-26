Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A (HF, RMAX, MMI, JLL, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73. Re/Max Holdings is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jones Lang Lasal on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $163.21. Since that call, shares of Jones Lang Lasal have fallen 46.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.