Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Otonomy Inc (OTIC, LPCN, COLL, ZTS, NKTR)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Otonomy Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 11.01. Lipocine Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.86. Collegium Pharma ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.72.

Zoetis Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.41, and Nektar Therapeut rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.35.

