Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry Detected in Shares of Monster Beverage (MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Monster Beverage ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.78. Coca-Cola Co/The is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.72. Pepsico Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79.

Natl Beverage follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monster Beverage on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Monster Beverage have risen 12.5%. We continue to monitor Monster Beverage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.