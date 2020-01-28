Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (MA, V, PYPL, PAYX, BKI)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Mastercard Inc-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.60. Visa Inc-Class A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.62. Paypal Holdings ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.60.

Paychex Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.50, and Black Knight Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.18.

