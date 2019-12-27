Coupa Software I has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (COUP, APPF, TWLO, VRSN, QTWO)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Coupa Software I ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 11.53. Following is Appfolio Inc - A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.57. Twilio Inc - A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.17.

Verisign Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.13, and Q2 Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.55.

