Coupa Software I has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (COUP, APPF, TWLO, VRSN, QTWO)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Coupa Software I ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 10.59. Appfolio Inc - A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc - A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.85.

Verisign Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.50, and Q2 Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.06.

