Cognex Corp has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (CGNX, MLAB, KEYS, BMI, NATI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Cognex Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.55. Following is Mesa Labs with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.18. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.25.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.91, and Natl Instruments rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73.

