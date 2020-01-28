Chegg Inc has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, BFAM, LOPE, ABCD, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.65. Bright Horizons is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.35. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.14.

Cambium Learning follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.08, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.00.

