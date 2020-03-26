Casey'S General has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Food Retail Industry (CASY, SFM, WMK, NGVC, VLGEA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Weis Markets Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Natural Grocers follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06, and Village Super -A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

