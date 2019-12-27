Brady Corp - A has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (BRC, CMPR, EBF, DLX, LABL)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.67. Cimpress Nv is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44. Ennis Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.38.
Deluxe Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28.
