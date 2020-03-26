Atn Internationa has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (ATNI, VZ, T, CNSL, IDT)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Atn Internationa ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44. Following is Verizon Communic with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.

Consolidated Com follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07, and Idt Corp-Class B rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

