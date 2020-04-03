Wingstop Inc has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Restaurants Industry (WING, MCD, YUM, DNKN, SBUX)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Wingstop Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.10. Mcdonalds Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.53. Yum! Brands Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.41.

Dunkin' Brands G follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.29, and Starbucks Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.05.

