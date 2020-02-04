Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (MB, COUP, VRSN, APPF, TWLO)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mindbody Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7,080.29. Coupa Software I is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 27.59. Verisign Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.20.

Appfolio Inc - A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.90, and Twilio Inc - A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.79.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.