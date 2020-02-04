Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (CHE, AMED, BEAT, PINC, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chemed Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.77. Following is Amedisys Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.61. Biotelemetry Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.00.

Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.49, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.11.

