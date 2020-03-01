Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (NVEE, VMI, AMRC, AGX, GLDD)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.17. Valmont Inds is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.13. Ameresco Inc-A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.01.

Argan Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.97, and Great Lakes Dred rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94.

