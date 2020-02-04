Shenandoah Telec has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (SHEN, WIFI, TMUS, S, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.67. Following is Boingo Wireless with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.65. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.60.

Sprint Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.05, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shenandoah Telec on March 17th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Shenandoah Telec have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Shenandoah Telec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.