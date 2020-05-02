Shenandoah Telec is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (SHEN, WIFI, TMUS, USM, S)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.08. Boingo Wireless is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.78. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.53.

Us Cellular Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72, and Sprint Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

