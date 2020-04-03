Shares of Us Physical Ther Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, UHS, HCA, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.96. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07. Universal Hlth-B ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.99, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.81.

