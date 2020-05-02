Shares of Mindbody Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Internet Software & Services Industry (MB, COUP, VRSN, APPF, TWLO)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mindbody Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7,080.29. Following is Coupa Software I with a a price to forward sales ratio of 33.38. Verisign Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 21.02.

Appfolio Inc - A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 20.95, and Twilio Inc - A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 18.83.

