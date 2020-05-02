Shares of Liberty Br-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Cable & Satellite Industry (LBRDA, LBRDK, CABO, CHTR, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Liberty Br-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1,593.81. Liberty Br-C is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1,079.39. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.28.

Charter Commun-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.12, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.22.

