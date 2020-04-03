Shares of Dril-Quip Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (DRQ, USAC, BHI, NGS, FI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Dril-Quip Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.03. Following is USA Compression Partners LP with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.87. Baker Hughes Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.79.

Natural Gas Serv follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.53, and Frank'S Internat rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dril-Quip Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dril-Quip Inc in search of a potential trend change.