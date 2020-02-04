Shares of Chegg Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, ABCD, LOPE, STRA, BFAM)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.87. Following is Cambium Learning with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.99. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.22.

Strayer Educatio follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.20, and Bright Horizons rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.87.

