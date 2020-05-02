Shares of Atn Internationa Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (ATNI, VZ, T, CNSL, WIN)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Atn Internationa ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communic is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.85. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.50.

Consolidated Com follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.01.

