Ross Stores Inc has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Apparel Retail Industry (ROST, BURL, BKE, TJX, DSW)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:15am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ross Stores Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.96. Burlington Store is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.51. The Buckle Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77.

Tjx Cos Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70, and Dsw Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dsw Inc-Cl A on March 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.16. Since that call, shares of Dsw Inc-Cl A have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

