Re/Max Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (RMAX, HF, MMI, JLL, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.09. Following is Hff Inc-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.78. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.76.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.88, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45.

