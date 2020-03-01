Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Us Physical Ther in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, UHS, ENSG, HCA, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.11. Universal Hlth-B is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.17. Ensign Group Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.09.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.08, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.90.

