Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Nordstrom Inc in the Department Stores Industry (JWN, KSS, DDS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Nordstrom Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.40. Following is Kohls Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37. Dillards Inc-A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24.

Macy'S Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02.

