Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Monsanto Co in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, FMC, SMG, CF, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Monsanto Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.57. Following is Fmc Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.10. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.94.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.29, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.88.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Scotts Miracle. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Scotts Miracle in search of a potential trend change.