Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Expeditors Intl in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (EXPD, FWRD, ATSG, UPS, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Expeditors Intl ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.39. Following is Forward Air Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.11. Air Transport Se ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07.

United Parcel-B follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

