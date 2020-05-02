Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Endocyte Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ECYT, RVNC, MDCO, ZGNX, ITCI)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Endocyte Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 40,194.33. Revance Therapeu is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 254.67. Medicines Comp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 203.48.

Zogenix Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 40.17, and Intra-Cellular T rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 36.01.

