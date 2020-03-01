Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Chemed Corp in the Health Care Services Industry (CHE, BEAT, AMED, PINC, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chemed Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.82. Following is Biotelemetry Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.64. Amedisys Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.28.

Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.90, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.05.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chemed Corp and will alert subscribers who have CHE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.