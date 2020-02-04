MySmarTrend
Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Atn Internationa in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (ATNI, VZ, T, CNSL, WIN)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Atn Internationa ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.05. Verizon Communic is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.68. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.12.

Consolidated Com follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

