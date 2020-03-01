Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Ametek Inc in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AME, ROK, GNRC, PLUG, EMR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ametek Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.69. Following is Rockwell Automat with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.65. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.41.

Plug Power Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.79, and Emerson Elec Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.66.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ametek Inc and will alert subscribers who have AME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.