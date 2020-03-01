Nike Inc -Cl B is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (NKE, DECK, CROX, SHOO, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.26. Following is Deckers Outdoor with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.82. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.68.
Steven Madden follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.46, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.33.
