Monsanto Co is Among the Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (MON, FMC, CF, SMG, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Monsanto Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.57. Fmc Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.72. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.31.

Scotts Miracle follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.01, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.19.

