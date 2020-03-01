Mindbody Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (MB, COUP, VRSN, APPF, TWLO)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mindbody Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7,080.29. Coupa Software I is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 28.81. Verisign Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 19.28.

Appfolio Inc - A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.60, and Twilio Inc - A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.07.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mindbody Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.