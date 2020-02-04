Mesa Labs is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (MLAB, CGNX, KEYS, BMI, NATI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mesa Labs ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.36. Following is Cognex Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.64. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.03.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.48, and Natl Instruments rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.96.

