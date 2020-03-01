Limoneira Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (LMNR, DAR, INGR, ADM, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.21. Darling Ingredie is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.23. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.10.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35.

