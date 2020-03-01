Investors Real is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (IRET, SRC, STOR, LPT, PSB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Investors Real ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 47.38. Spirit Realty is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 34.57. Store Capital ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.88.

Liberty Prop follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.43, and Ps Business Park rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.67.

