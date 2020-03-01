Interactive Brok has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (IBKR, SCHW, ETFC, VIRT, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.62. Following is Schwab (Charles) with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.63. E*Trade Financia ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.95.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.04, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.94.

