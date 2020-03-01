Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Re/Max Holdings (RMAX, HF, MMI, JLL, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.10. Hff Inc-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.78. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.82.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.87, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 37.0%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.