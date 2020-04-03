Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG, BFAM, ABCD, STRA, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.37. Following is Bright Horizons with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.48. Cambium Learning ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.99.

Strayer Educatio follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.42, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.37.

