Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Investors Real (IRET, SRC, STOR, PSB, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Investors Real ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 47.53. Spirit Realty is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 33.21. Store Capital ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.87.

Ps Business Park follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.22, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.20.

